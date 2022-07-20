Man Drives Into Family, Shoots Dad and Toddler With Shotgun Before Being Killed by Victim
FAMILY HORROR
A man plowed his vehicle into a family walking near the eastern Glacier National Park entrance on Sunday before getting out and fatally shooting two of them with a shotgun before being killed by a third victim, authorities said. David Siau, 39, and his 18-month-old daughter, McKenzie, were killed in the attack. The killer, Derick Amos Madden, 37, had previously been in a relationship with Christy Siau, McKenzie’s mother, and had mental-health issues, according to the Glacier County Sheriff’s Office. Christy was holding McKenzie when her daughter was fatally shot. Christy, who was also wounded in the onslaught, was also attacked by Madden with a knife when he ran out of ammunition. But the critically injured mother was able to fight back and fatally wounded Madden, who died at the scene. Two minor children managed to run away from the attack without injury, authorities said.