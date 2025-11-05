Man Entered to Run NYC Marathon Goes Missing Day Before Race
A 40-year-old British man who went missing on Saturday in New York City was scheduled to run in one of the world’s biggest marathons on Sunday, according to PIX 11 News. Jordan Butler was last seen on Nov. 1 wearing a black puffer jacket, blue jeans, and white sneakers on 270 West 44th Street, near Times Square and the Westin luxury hotel, authorities told the Daily Beast. Authorities did not have information on whether Butler was scheduled to run in the New York City Marathon. The world-famous event took place on Sunday, Nov. 2, and drew a record 59,226 runners. The Daily Beast has reached out to the marathon organizers for comment. During the Sunday event, another man, 55-year-old Giacomo “Jack” Campione, who has cognitive disabilities and had disappeared on Halloween, was found in the marathon crowd after someone saw him fall on his face. He was safely returned to his family. In 2019, a different British man, Christopher Ruane, was reported missing after flying to New York City to run in the marathon. He was later located by authorities.