Man Evacuated With Severe Burns Becomes 4th Victim of CA’s Zogg Fire
MOUNTING TOLL
Read it at Associated Press
The Zogg Fire in Northern California claimed its fourth victim, local law enforcement said Wednesday, after a man evacuated with severe burns from Shasta County died in the hospital. The fire began Sunday amid strong winds and high heat and is currently zero percent contained. The 2020 fire season, which has burned more acres than any other in California’s history, has claimed 30 lives, according to the Associated Press. Tens of thousands are now under evacuation orders elsewhere in Northern California as Napa and Sonoma Counties, known for their wine production, suffer rapidly growing fires as well.