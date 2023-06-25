Ohio Man Executes Ex-Wife at Grocery Store in Murder-Suicide: Cops
BITTER
Police are investigating what they believe to be a murder-suicide that took place at an Ohio grocery store Sunday morning. Edward Smith, 60, has been identified as the shooter and Susan Peterson, 63, the victim. Smith and Peterson were married, police said at a news conference following the shooting, and got divorced in 2004. “We don’t believe it was a very amicable divorce, and potentially may have been what lead up to this,” said North Olmsted Police Chief Bob Wagner. Police added that Peterson was an employee at the Great Eagle grocery store, working there for nearly four years. The store closed temporarily as police investigated the shooting. About 200 customers and 67 employees were there when the attack went down, officials said.