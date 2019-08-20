CHEAT SHEET
Man Exposes Himself to Housekeeper, Falls to His Death at Atlanta Hotel
A man fell to his death while trying to escape from security guards after he allegedly exposed himself to a housekeeper at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta hotel, police said. Police were called to the hotel around noon on Monday, after the unidentified man attempted to jump from a 10th-floor balcony to another one below, Investigator James White told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The housekeeper reported the alleged incident to hotel security, and when they attempted to confront the man, he ran toward the balcony. White said the man died from injuries sustained during the fall.