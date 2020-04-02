Man Exposes Himself to Virtual Class in Florida
A man hacked into a Zoom class meeting and exposed himself to the Florida-based virtual classroom, news station WKMG reports. A memo to teachers from Orange County Public Schools stated that an individual “gained unauthorized access” to the Zoom meeting and “exposed himself to the class.” “The situation has been handled by law enforcement and school administration,” the memo read. It is unclear when the incident occurred and which school was affected. The memo also advised teaching faculty to use the “waiting room” option on the video platform so they can ensure individuals who enter the virtual class “are supposed to be there.” This comes after Florida schools shut down and shifted to online learning due to the coronavirus pandemic. Schools in the state are not expected to re-open until next academic year.