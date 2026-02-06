Man Faces Attempted Murder Charge After Turning Up at Trump Attack Dog’s House

A 26-year-old Maryland man is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly showing up at the home of White House official Russell Vought. Authorities arrested Colin Demarco in late January. He’s scheduled to appear in court later this month. Investigators claim he was targeting an individual referred to in court documents as R.V. Sources have since confirmed to CBS that the alleged intended victim was Vought, who serves as Donald Trump’s director of the Office of Management and Budget and was a key figure in the far-right Project 2025 blueprint for a second Trump term. Records say Demarco was captured on a Ring camera wearing gloves and a surgical mask while approaching the home and checking the mailbox. A neighbor reported seeing what appeared to be a firearm. Search warrant results reportedly uncovered notes about weapons and a document titled “Body Disposal Guide,” as well as Discord messages discussing killing President Trump. Demarco allegedly said the 2024 election was “the lowest point in his life” and he feared a “fascist takeover.” An OMB spokesperson said: “We are grateful for the work of law enforcement in keeping Director Vought and his family safe.”