Man Falls 4,000 Feet to Death in Grand Canyon Tourist Walkway
TRAGEDY
A 33-year-old man died after falling 4,000 feet from a popular tourist walkway in the Grand Canyon, authorities in Arizona confirmed. On June 5, a rescue team responded to a report that someone had gone over the edge of the Skywalk, a glass-walkway attraction that allows visitors to view the monument from above. “Two short-haul technicians (rope specialists) responded with Kingman DPS Ranger helicopter to the scene and determined the man was deceased. He was extracted to the Command Post and transferred to the Hualapai Nation,” the Mohave Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post. No further details about the man were released, but an investigation is ongoing. The Skywalk is operated by the Hualapai Nation and has seen over 10 million visitors since opening in 2007.