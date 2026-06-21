Man Falls to his Death at Madison Square Garden
A man fell to his death at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night while attending a concert. The 51-year-old man was at the Garden for the second show of Connecticut rock band Goose’s two-night booking. Emergency services were called to the venue at around 9:51 p.m. Officers found the man unconscious and unresponsive with injuries indicating a fall from an “elevated position,” a statement from the New York Police Department said. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have not yet released his name. Goose released a statement on their Facebook page that read: “We are deeply saddened and heartbroken to learn of the tragic event that occurred at tonight’s show. We extend our deepest sympathy to everyone affected. Thank you to the emergency personnel and venue staff who stepped in with care and support.” The police did not say from what height the man fell.