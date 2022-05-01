Man Fatally Stabbed in Chest at Times Square Dave & Busters
GAME NIGHT GONE WRONG
A quarrel between two men at a Dave & Busters in Times Square ended in a fatal stabbing on Saturday. The two men began fighting close to 11 p.m. near where guests can redeem their tickets for prizes. There, 39-year-old Allen Stanford was allegedly stabbed in the chest by Jesse Armstrong, 41, with a sharp object. According to a police source that spoke with the New York Post, “They were in the prize redemption area and they got into a verbal dispute. This is based on a security video. He stabs the victim in the chest and then takes off.” A was nabbed after an employee described him to police and “one of the Times Square [NYPD] details stopped a guy fitting the description.” According to police, the accused had three prior arrests for gang assault and drugs, with the last one twenty years ago. Stanford was pronounced dead at St. Luke’s Roosevelt Hospital.