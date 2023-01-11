Man Filmed Spraying Homeless Woman Says He Would Do It Again: Report
SORRY, NOT SORRY
A man who was filmed spraying a homeless woman with a hose in San Francisco while ordering her to move later claimed he has no regrets—and that he’d do it all again if given the chance. The footage of Collier Gwin spraying the unidentified woman hit social media on Monday, with viewers quickly expressing outrage and disbelief. Bystander video shows the woman sitting on the ground in front of a business–the Barbarossa Lounge–yelling at the man as he tells her to go away. “In that situation, the street was being washed and she refused to move,” Gwin, who owns an art gallery beside the Barbarossa Lounge, told SFGATE. “She started screaming profanities, and becoming very belligerent... and at that point, the cleaning on the street was directed more in front of her. Nobody can get into their stores or into their offices. And so consequently, you know, if she got wet when that was happening, it was because she was there getting wet. She did not move when she was told by the police, by the paramedics, by the social services that she needed to move.” Gwin claimed that the woman had been sitting outside for two weeks and despite 25 calls to the police for help she had stayed put. Cops told SFGATE that San Francisco officers responded to the hosing incident Monday as a “possible assault.” However, both parties have so far declined further police intervention.