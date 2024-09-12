CHEAT SHEET
Man Found Dead Inside Food Lion Supermarket Freezer
Read it at CBS 17
An employee was found dead in the freezer of a North Carolina grocery store by colleagues, according to Raleigh police. The man worked at Food Lion, a regional supermarket chain, and somehow ended up dying inside the cold storage after suffering a medical emergency, officers said Tuesday. Police were called to the scene after he was discovered by coworkers and, following law enforcement and labor safety investigations, foul play was ruled out. The man is said to have died of natural causes.