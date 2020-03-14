Man Found in Suspected Meth Overdose in Miami Hotel Questions Part of Andrew Gillum’s Explanation
A man who police believe overdosed in a Miami hotel room alongside Andrew Gillum has disputed part of the former Florida gubernatorial candidate’s explanation of events. Police were called to a medical emergency in the hotel at around 1 a.m. Friday and found Travis Dyson, 30, suffering a suspected drug overdose. Gillum was also in the room, along with another man, and was “unable to communicate with officers due to his inebriated state,” according to a police report. Officers said they observed three small clear plastic baggies containing suspected crystal meth on both the bed and floor. Gillum, a CNN commentator and former Tallahassee mayor, issued a statement Friday. “I was in Miami last night for a wedding celebration when first responders were called to assist one of my friends,” it read. “While I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamines.” However, Miami New Times reached Dyson by phone Friday and reported that he seemed confused by Gillum’s reference to a wedding. “I personally was not celebrating a wedding. I don't know if [Gillum] was in town for a wedding. He did not mention that,” Dyson said, adding that he had known Gillum since around last spring. “We’ve been friends for a while,” Dyson said. He didn’t answer any further questions from the news outlet.