Naked Body Found Stuffed Inside Barrel by Malibu Lifeguard Identified
FOUL PLAY SUSPECTED
The man found dead inside a sealed barrel on Monday at Malibu Lagoon State Beach has been identified as a 32-year-old man named Javonnta Murphy by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner. The cause and manner of Murphy’s death remains under investigation. Law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday that since the 55-gallon barrel was sealed and Murphy was found naked, the death was likely the result of foul play. The barrel was opened on Monday morning by a Malibu lifeguard, who had spotted it bobbing in the lagoon and swam out to retrieve it, according to a spokesperson for the homicide bureau of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. A source familiar with the investigation told the Times earlier this week that the lifeguard had opened the barrel because of its suspiciously heavy weight.