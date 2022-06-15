Man Given Jan. 5 Tour of Capitol Complex Captured Yelling Threats During Riot, Report Says

A man who took part in a tour of the U.S. Capitol complex on Jan. 5, 2021, with Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) was reportedly captured on video hurling threats at lawmakers during the insurrectionist riot the next day.

The man, who has not been identified publicly, was outside the Capitol as the attempted insurrection was underway, and he does not appear to have been charged in connection with the events of that day, according to Punchbowl News, which broke the news of the Jan. 6 committee having video of both the man being given a tour, and his alleged threats.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is said to have been among those at the receiving end of his alleged threats. Members of the House select committee investigating the circumstances of the deadly Jan. 6 riot have reportedly been discussing what to do with the footage.

Releasing the footage to the public is said to be among the options under consideration.

Loudermilk, for his part, denied that there was anything nefarious in his tour of the Capitol grounds on Jan. 5. He was quoted telling Punchbowl News that allegations of him “giving reconnaissance tours” had already been “verified as false.”

“To my knowledge, no one that visited my office on January 5 was involved in any illegal activity on January 6; so if the committee has evidence, they should release it, not just make accusations. As a result of the committee’s irresponsible behavior in making false accusations, I have had multiple threats against my life over the past few weeks,” the Georgia Republican was quoted saying.

House Democrats have repeatedly raised questions about whether GOP lawmakers aided Jan. 6 rioters by allowing them to scout out the Capitol building ahead of that day’s attack.

In a January 2021 letter to the U.S. Capitol Police, more than two dozen Democratic lawmakers asked for an “immediate investigation” into “an extremely high number of outside groups” visiting the Capitol complex the day before the riot.

“Members of the group that attacked the Capitol seemed to have an unusually detailed knowledge of the layout of the Capitol Complex,” the letter noted.

Loudermilk’s Jan. 5 tour had already been under scrutiny by the Jan. 6 committee since at least late May, but he shared a letter from the U.S. Capitol Police earlier this week that said a review of surveillance footage found that he and his tour group had never actually entered the U.S. Capitol. Instead, the letter said, they had stuck to areas in the Rayburn, Longworth, and Cannon buildings.

“There is no evidence that Representative Loudermilk entered the U.S. Capitol with this group on January 5, 2021,” a copy of the letter posted on Twitter read.