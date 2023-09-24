Man Gored to Death During Spain’s Running of the Bulls
TRAGEDY
A man died after being injured in a bull-running event in eastern Spain over the weekend, according to local authorities. The 61-year-old man, who has not been identified, was gored in the side by a bull at the event, which took place in the town of Pobla de Farnals in Valencia on Saturday. He was hospitalized and underwent surgery, but died on Sunday, officials said. His friend, 63, was attacked in the legs by the same bull, and is in stable condition at a local hospital, according to BBC News. Both men were members of the group that organized the festival, Sky News reported, citing local media outlets. Deaths at the more than 1,800 events that take place across Spain during its annual bull-running season are not uncommon. A record 10 people were killed in the festivals last year, with seven deaths occurring in the Valencia region alone.