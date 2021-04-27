Man-Hating ‘Demonic’ Chihuahua Gets a New Home After Hilarious Adoption Ad
HOME AT LAST
A “neurotic” Chihuahua who hates kids, men, and other animals has finally been adopted after a hilariously honest post about the difficult dog went viral. Earlier this month, Tyfanee Fortuna put up an ad for the adoption of Prancer on Facebook, describing the pooch as “demonic.” “Every day we live in the grips of the demonic Chihuahua hellscape he has created in our home,” she wrote. “I am convinced at this point he is not a real dog, but more like a vessel for a traumatized Victorian child that now haunts our home.” Ariel Davis of New Haven, Connecticut, saw the ad, and quickly inquired about adoption. Davis then drove to New Jersey to meet Prancer, and the rest was history. “He went home with me that day. He was a perfect little gentleman in the car,” Davis said. Davis told TODAY that she used to have a dog that looked like Prancer, but had to give him up when she went into rehabilitation several years ago. “Reading about Prancer brought back intense memories of the dog I still love so much,” she said.