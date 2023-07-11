CHEAT SHEET
Man Hauled Off United Flight After Going Nuts on Fellow Passenger
Authorities hauled a man off a United Airlines plane on Saturday after he allegedly wreaked havoc on the flight from Washington, D.C. to Fort Lauderdale. Shawn Levan, 48, allegedly caused a scene on the flight, refusing to go back to hit seat or put a seatbelt on before turning on another passenger sitting nearby. “He just grabbed me by my leg, where you can see his thumbprint, he reached me and then he would not let it go,” that passenger, Claudia Mondelo, told WSVN. According to Mondelo, the passenger was already causing trouble at a ticket counter before boarding the flight, shouting at an employee. Deputies took Levan to Broward County jail. He faces battery charges and has bond set at $1,000.