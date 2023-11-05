CHEAT SHEET
German Airport Closed as Man Holds 4-Year-Old Daughter Hostage
A 35-year-old man rammed through security at Hamburg Airport with his car on Saturday night and parked beneath an airplane where he was holding his 4-year-old daughter hostage, according to local police. All flights in and out have been canceled and the airplane has been evacuated, a Hamburg Police spokesperson told CNN. A “substantial amount of special forces” are working to “relieve” the hostage situation, the spokesperson said. The man’s name was not immediately released, though police said his wife had previously alerted authorities to her missing daughter.