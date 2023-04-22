Man Holds Store Worker at Gunpoint in Tantrum Over Steak, Police Say
RIDICULOUS
A 70-year-old Missouri man is facing charges after police say he held a store employee at gunpoint in a demand to get service at a closed meat counter. Larry Gay faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon and a felony count of armed criminal action in connection with the April 18 incident, KOLR 10 News reports. Employees at a Price Cutter store called police to report a robbery, saying a man was holding a gun at an employee and demanding to be served meat. “Once he held the gun to my throat—pushed it into my throat—I decided to comply,” the unnamed employee told cops. Gay offered a drastically different version, however, saying he’d only shown his gun to the “good man” at the closed meat counter “to say I’m not stealing. I need you here to help me to get a couple of these steaks. I’m not going to hurt you,” according to the report. He told investigators he had “no idea” why employees thought he was threatening them.