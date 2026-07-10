Man in Custody After Brexit Leader Found Dead

A 26-year-old man has been arrested following the shocking death of former British lawmaker Ann Widdecombe.

Widdecombe’s body was reportedly found covered in blood from a head wound in her Devon home on Thursday morning.

Police say the man they have arrested is a “white British national” and that they don’t believe the murder is related to terrorism. The arrest was made on Friday afternoon at an address in Newton Abbot, Devon, in England’s south-west.

“Sadly, 78-year-old Ms Widdecombe was located deceased within the property, she had sustained serious injuries,” Assistant Chief Constable Matt Longman told a press conference Friday afternoon.

“The incident is not being treated as terrorism,” he said. “At this time, again it’s early stages of the investigation so we’ll remain open minded, but at this time I’ve got no information to believe that this is a politically motivated crime.”

Police had announced the hunt for a murderer earlier Friday, after news of Widdecombe’s death first circulated Thursday night. Widdecombe served in British Parliament for more than 20 years and was a prominent right-wing politician; news of her grisly death sent shockwaves through the political world.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the murder probe as “really shocking news.”

Police outside the house of Ann Widdecombe in Haytor in Dartmoor. Former minister Ann Widdecombe died in a "nasty, horrific attack" and murder detectives have launched a hunt for a "clearly dangerous" white male suspect. Matt Keeble - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

“Ann was a distinguished politician with many, many achievements over many years and this is a huge loss,” he said.

The area around Widdecombe’s home remained locked down as police continued their search for clues related to the alleged murder.

Widdecombe spent 23 years as a Conservative Party Member of Parliament representing a district in Kent, south-east of London. She retired in 2010, and went on to appear on British reality television shows ‘Strictly Come Dancing,’ and ‘Celebrity Big Brother,’ where she was runner up in 2018.

In 2019, Widdecombe ran for the European Parliament as the lead candidate for the Brexit Party in South West England at the 2019 European Parliamentary election. She won, and served until Britain left the European Union on Jan. 31, 2020.

She ran again for British parliament with the Brexit party in December 2019, but was not elected.

Kemi Badenoch, the leader of the Conservative Party, said she was “stunned.”

“Ann Widdecombe was a very fun and feisty woman who spoke her mind, and she was 78 years old—she was an elderly woman,” Badenoch said.

Britain's Conservative Party Leader Kemi Badenoch. Jack Taylor/REUTERS

“I don’t understand how someone could do something so horrific to an elderly person. It was a nasty, horrific attack, and my heart is breaking for her family. It’s one thing when someone dies, but to know that they’ve been murdered in this horrible way is just awful.”

Anton Du Beke, a judge and dancer on ‘Strictly Come Dancing,’ posted a video to Facebook about Widdecombe.

“I had the most brilliant time with Ann on Strictly Come Dancing. She became a real friend. She was fun, she was upbeat, she was positive... we had an incredible time together and we stayed firm friends,” he said.

“I’m devastated by the news of Ann’s passing. But I shall remember her fondly and miss her.”

Grant Shapps posts on X about the murder of his former colleague Ann Widdecombe. x/Grant Shapps

Her management released a statement that said, “We are absolutely devastated by this news following a very traumatic and upsetting 24 hours. We fully support the police in their investigations and we reiterate the family’s desire not to be contacted at this difficult time.”

As news of the murder probe spread, more tributes to Widdecombe were published by former colleagues and friends online.

Former Conservative Party MP and Secretary of Defence Grant Shapps shared a picture of Widdecombe holding his son as a baby.

“A sad day has become shocking. Ann Widdecombe was fiercely principled and utterly authentic. But this is how I’ll remember her: a softer side few saw. Before Hatfield campaigning, hugging our 6-week-old son, Hadley (now 25),” he wrote.

Police were tight-lipped about the suspect and his possible motives.