Man in Custody After Woman’s Body Found Stuffed in Box on Houston Sidewalk
GRUESOME
A man has been taken into police custody after a box was found outside a Houston apartment complex on Sunday with a woman’s body inside, authorities said. Police have not yet identified the woman who was found inside the U-Haul moving box, or provided any details on her cause of death. But investigators say they have surveillance footage that captured the person who left the body at the scene. “In the surveillance video, you’re able to see a person carrying a U-Haul box on a dolly, and they bring over to here, and they drop it and kind of walk away from the scene,” Houston Police Det. Matthew Hughey told KPRC 2. Investigators are reportedly still working to determine whether the person seen in the video is the same man who was detained, and he faces a possible abuse-of-a-corpse charge if it is found to be him in the footage. Two women who said they noticed the box before police arrived told KHOU they had immediately noticed a strong odor, and that there was blood leaking out of the box when they found it on the sidewalk.