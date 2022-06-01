Man in Florida Killed by Alligator While Looking for Frisbees
NO SWIMMING
A man in Florida was killed by an alligator while looking for Frisbees in a lake, according to local authorities and media sources. The 47-year-old victim was found dead in a lake at John S. Taylor Park, which is located next to a disc golf course. People saw an alligator near his body around 9:30 am and authorities called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, a spokesperson for the commission’s law enforcement wing said. While police were initially unsure of what role the alligator played in the man’s death, WTSP-TV reported that local authorities confirmed he was bitten. People are not meant to swim in the lake—there are, according to authorities, multiple “no swimming” signs posted—and the owner of the disc course believes the victim was looking for discs to resell.