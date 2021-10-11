Man Convicted of Using Highly Venomous Cobra to Kill Wife
WHAT A SNAKE
A man from the Indian state of Kerala was found guilty on Monday of murder for killing his wife with a highly venomous cobra. The accused, identified by the Hindustan Times as P. Sooraj, rented the snake that did in his 25-year-old spouse, according to prosecutors. Sooraj first tried—but failed— to knock off his bride in March 2020, using a viper he unleashed at the home they shared. She was still badly injured, was forced to undergo plastic surgery, and was confined to her bed for 52 days. In May 2020, the woman went to her parents’ home to continue recuperating. But a few days later, Sooraj showed up with a cobra. He let it loose on his partner, killing her. Sooraj was arrested on May 24 of last year, two weeks after his wife’s death. Sooraj was reportedly upset because he felt the size of his dowry payment was lacking.