CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
AWFUL
Man Crushed to Death After Trying to Help Move 600-Pound Safe
A man has died in New York City after being crushed by a falling safe, the New York City Fire Department reports. Two men were attempting to carry a safe weighing at least 600 pounds up three flights of stairs when they lost control near the top and the safe went crashing down, pinning a third man who had been helping against a wall, according to a New York City Police Department spokesperson. Police were working Sunday evening to lift the safe, which measured 8 feet by 4 feet, off the man. Authorities have not yet identified the man, who was pronounced dead on arrival. The incident happened on 76 Mott Street in Manhattan.