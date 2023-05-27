Man Indicted in Killing of 20-Year-Old Who Pulled in Wrong Driveway
A New York man accused of killing a 20-year-old woman when he opened fire on a car that had mistakenly pulled into his driveway last month has been indicted on a murder charge. Kevin Monahan is charged with second-degree murder, reckless endangerment, and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the April 15 incident. CNN reports that Monahan pleaded not guilty to the charges related to Kaylin Gillis’ death. Gillis was a passenger in a vehicle that had pulled into the wrong driveway while they were searching for a party in Hebron. She was fatally shot as they backed out. “We thought we were at the right address. We didn’t have any cell service to figure it out. As soon as we figured out that we were at the wrong location, we started to leave, and that’s when everything happened,” Gillis’ boyfriend, Blake Walsh, told NBC at the time.