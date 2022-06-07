Man Accused of Killing Atlanta Rapper Trouble Surrenders at Mom’s Urging
‘DOMESTIC SITUATION’
The mother of the man accused of killing Atlanta rapper Trouble proved instrumental in his surrender to police, Rockdale County authorities said. Police began searching for Jamichael Jones, 33, on Monday morning, visiting places he was known to frequent, including his mother’s house. While there, Jones’ mother called him and urged him to surrender, which authorities say he did peaceably on Monday night. Investigators believe that the 34-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Mariel Semonte Orr, was visiting a woman in an apartment complex when Jones fatally shot him once in the chest. A spokesperson for the sheriff called the shooting a “domestic situation,” and authorities specified that Jones knew the woman but did not know Orr. Jones is currently being held in Rockdale jail without bond on charges of felony murder, home invasion, and aggravated assault.