Man Jumps From NYC Apartment Block, Hits and Kills Person Below
‘TRAGIC SITUATION’
A man who police believe was suicidal jumped from the roof of a New York City apartment block on Monday evening, then fell 12 stories before he landed on a second man. Both were killed. “The incident appears to be a tragic situation and the investigation is ongoing,” Yonkers police said in a statement provided to the New York Post. WABC reported the shocking incident took place near Pitkin Park in Yonkers. Police told the news channel that a “distraught” 25-year-old man jumped from the apartment block, then struck a 61-year-old man below. Both died at the scene and have not been publicly identified. Investigators are reaching out to family members and speaking to witnesses who saw what happened.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741