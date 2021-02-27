Man Killed, 3 Injured in Stabbing at NYC Chinese Restaurant
SUNSET PARK STABBING
Four men were stabbed in an attack on a basement gambling game at a Chinese restaurant in Brooklyn on Friday evening. A 46-year-old man died from his injuries, two more were hospitalized. The owner of the business and others fought back against the attackers, who stole cell phones and cash, police say. It’s not clear yet if the incident is related to a pattern of hate crimes against Asian Americans that has been rising since the start of the pandemic. On Friday the NYPD reported that the city saw five attacks against Asian Americans in two days, including a woman who needed 10 stitches in her head after being attacked outside a Queens bakery. In 2020 the city saw 30 hate crimes against Asian Americans, up from three attacks the previous year.