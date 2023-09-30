CHEAT SHEET
Man Killed After Whale Hits His Boat in Australia
A man was killed while on a fishing trip in Australia on Saturday when a whale hit his boat, flipping the vessel and sending him and another passenger into the water, according to officials cited by Reuters. The outlet reported that one of the individuals was in stable condition, while the other was “pulled unconscious from Botany Bay, off the coast of Sydney, and later died.” Jihad Dib, Minister for Emergency Services in New South Wales, called the incident an “absolute freak accident” that was likely caused by the animal breaching.