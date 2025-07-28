Roof Collapse Kills Man at Family Dollar Store

A 68-year-old man was killed and a woman in her 50s seriously injured after a partial roof collapse at a Family Dollar store in Kansas City, Missouri, authorities have confirmed. Two more people suffered minor injuries during the incident and were treated by paramedics at the scene, but refused to go to the hospital. The building collapsed at around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, the Kansas City Fire Department confirmed. Television footage showed debris from the store’s front entrance scattered across the ground, with sections of the roof and brick facade missing. Fire Battalion Chief Mike Hopkins said the victim may have been walking past the building when it collapsed. KMBC-TV reported that an inspection record revealed a caller had warned Friday that the structure appeared to be “slowly tilting.” The cause of the collapse remains under investigation. No additional details were immediately released. Authorities are urging caution near the site as crews assess the damage.