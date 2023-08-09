Man Killed in FBI Utah Raid Connected to Threats to Biden
‘FIRST JOE THEN KAMALA!!!’
A man was shot and killed early Wednesday as FBI agents served a warrant connected to threats made against President Joe Biden, authorities said. The person was not identified by the bureau, but court records reflect that arrest and search warrants were being served on a resident of Provo, Utah named Craig Robertson. The 6:15 a.m. shooting occurred just hours before Biden was expected to visit the state. Court documents allege Robertson threatened Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in a Sept. 2022 Facebook post, writing, “THE TIME IS RIGHT FOR A PRESIDENTIAL ASSASSINATION OR TWO. FIRST JOE THEN KAMALA!!!” Robertson also allegedly made threats against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Attorney General Merrick Garland, and New York AG Letitia James. According to a felony complaint, Robertson was facing charges of interstate threats, threats against the president, and influencing, impeding and retaliating against federal law enforcement officers by threat.