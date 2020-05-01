CHEAT SHEET
    Man Kills His Own Brother While Trying to Burn Down His Ex's Place

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter

    A man in Indiana allegedly set a fatal fire in his ex-girlfriend’s apartment because she was allowing his brother to stay with her, the Terre Haute Tribune-Star reports. The fire killed his brother, and the man, Samuel Haney II, is charged with murder, arson, and burglary. Haney admitted to prosecutors that he broke a window in his ex’s apartment (she is unnamed in the report) Tuesday to set fire to her curtains because she had welcomed Haney’s brother Terry, who died Thursday from second- and third- degree burns that covered 70 percent of his body. The brothers had been in a physical fight before the fire, Samuel Haney told prosecutors.

