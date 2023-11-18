Man Known to Missing Couple Charged With Murder, Kidnapping

A man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a Washington couple, who were reported missing earlier this week.

On Friday evening, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office in Washington state announced that a suspect had been charged in relation to the disappearance of Davido William Cannizzo, 68, and Karen Koep, 62, after conducting an investigation with local, state, and federal authorities.

“Based on the evidence gathered, detectives located and arrested an Olympian man in his 40s known to the couple,” the news release on Facebook read, adding that law enforcement had reason to believe that the couple did not survive an attack at their home. “The man will be booked into the Thurston County jail on two counts of Murder 1st degree and Kidnapping 1st degree.”

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said it had been in touch with the couple’s family and that the investigation is ongoing. The man has not been named.

In a statement to The Daily Beast Saturday, Lt. Mike Brooks said the couple had known the suspect for “several years.”

Brooks declined to provide any other information for the time being.

In a previous report by The Daily Beast, the couple, who were both in their 60s, were reported missing Nov. 13 when Koep failed to show up for work as a chiropractor.

“Deputies responded to the residence located in Lake Forest Development and found that the husband and wife were missing and the circumstance surrounding their disappearance is suspicious,” a Nov. 14 Thurston County Sheriff’s Office press release stated. “The couple’s vehicle was missing from the residence and later located by law enforcement.”

Pauline Dutton, Koep’s younger sister, said there was a possibility that their disappearance had something to do with Davido’s past in the criminal justice system.

“My brother-in-law was giving a lot of people second chances in life,” she told The Daily Beast. “That may now wind up being to their detriment.”

Dutton said Davido’s experience with the criminal justice system—he spent six years behind bars beginning in 1993, on a drug distribution rap—has given him a great deal of empathy for others facing similar issues.