Man Leaves $5,800 in Tips at Colorado Salon

A Denver hairstylist who returned to work for the first time in two months got the surprise of her life—a $2,500 tip from a stranger who doled out another $3,000 in gratuities to the rest of the staff. “I cried,” Ilisia Novotny of Floyd’s 99 told the Denver Post. “I’m a single mother. It’s been rough the last few months not knowing what’s going to happen, not knowing when we might reopen so I could go back to work.” The customer was a walk-in who said he had just moved to Colorado from Chicago. He and Novotny, 32, chatted about the hardships of the lockdown during the cut. As he left, he said, “Just so you know, it’s not a mistake,” in reference to the cash he left.