Man Pleads Guilty to Role in Murder of Run-DMC Star

Megan Thee Stallion is stepping down prematurely from her role in Moulin Rouge! on Broadway. The star announced the news on Monday, just days after revealing that she had broken up with Dallas Mavericks player Klay Thompson after discovering that he was allegedly cheating. “Unfortunately, my last performance on Moulin Rouge! The Musical will be May 1. It’s been such an honor to be part of Moulin Rouge and I’ve met so many amazing people in this theater!” the 31-year-old wrote in an Instagram post before praising her colleagues’ work ethic. “I’m so grateful for the cast and crew that made this experience so meaningful‚” she added, concluding by thanking her fans for their support during her Broadway debut. The star’s limited engagement as Harold Zidler, which began on March 24, was set to end on May 17. A video shared online of Sunday night’s performance shows the audience giving Megan a standing ovation and shouting, “We love you, Megan!” as the star becomes increasingly emotional. In announcing her breakup with Thompson, the star blasted him for getting cold feet and having horrible mood swings before adding, “b---h I need a REAL break after this one.”
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- 1Rapper Calls It Quits on Broadway Show Early After BreakupONE MORE NIGHT?Megan Thee Stallion is wrapping up her stint in “Moulin Rouge!” early.
- 2GOP Congressman Breaks Silence on His Mystery AbsenceOUT OF ACTIONThe New Jersey Republican has not voted since March 5.
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- 3Man Pleads Guilty to Role in Murder of Run-DMC StarMURDER BREAKTHROUGHThe case has troubled investigators from the very beginning.
- 4‘Dances With Wolves’ Star Sentenced to Life in PrisonMONSTROUSThe actor had been convicted of 13 charges involving the sexual assault of Indigenous women and girls.
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- 5What Happened to the 2,600 Unserved WHCA Dinners RevealedSAVED FROM SCRAPThe steak and lobster that went unserved amid Saturday’s shooting ended up finding a second life elsewhere.
- 6‘The Waltons’ Star Dies at 90VETERAN ACTRESSThe star had a decades-long career in TV and film.
- 7Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting Suspect Appears in CourtSERIOUS CHARGESCole Allen faces life in prison if convicted.
- 8‘90s Movie Star on Life Support as Family Asks for Prayers‘REPEATEDLY MISDIAGNOSED’“God don’t make no mistakes but he is gracious and I am humbly asking for his mercy and grace for Sam,” his mom posted on Facebook.
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- 9Climber Miraculously Survives 500-Foot Fall From MountainHOW ON EARTH?He survived not one but two things that might well have killed him.
- 1022 Buddhist Monks Arrested in Massive Airport Drug BustHIGH FLIERSThe monks attempted to smuggle 242 pounds of cannabis.
New Jersey Republican Thomas Kean Jr. has broken his silence after being absent from Congress for almost two months. In his first public statement since early March, Kean said he has missed nearly two months of House activity due to a “personal medical issue,” but offered few details about his condition or timeline for returning to Washington. “I expect to return to a full schedule and be at 100 percent,” he added. He said he expects a full recovery. “My doctors continue to assure me that my recovery will be complete and that I will be back to the job I love very soon.” Kean has not voted since March 5. His absence has caused alarm in the Republican Party as Mike Johnson works with a narrow majority to advance key legislation tied to Donald Trump’s agenda ahead of the midterms. Kean’s absence also comes as Democrats target his competitive Seventh District seat ahead of the November elections. Allies told The New York Times he remains committed to his re-election campaign.
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Man Pleads Guilty to Role in Murder of Run-DMC Star
A man has pleaded guilty to his part in the murder of Run DMC’s Jam Master Jay nearly 25 years ago. Jay Bryant, 52, changed his plea on Monday and admitted that he helped others into a New York recording studio to ambush the legendary hip-hop DJ, real name Jay Mizell, in October 2002. “I knew a gun was going to be used to shoot Jason Mizell,” Bryant told a federal magistrate. “I knew that what I was doing was wrong and a crime.” Bryant did not name the other accomplices, but two people have been convicted in the case that has troubled investigators for years. Jam Master Jay’s godson, Karl Jordan Jr., and Ronald Washington were found guilty by a jury in 2024 of murdering the Run DMC star. However, a judge overturned Jordan’s conviction and acquitted him in December 2025, and Washington has also challenged his conviction. Bryant, 52, faces 15 to 20 years in prison over the killing and unrelated drug and gun charges. He became a suspect in the case after his DNA was found on a hat at the studio where Jam Master Jay was shot.
Nathan Chasing Horse was sentenced to life in prison on Monday after a Nevada jury convicted him of 13 charges relating to the sexual assault of Indigenous women and girls. Chasing Horse, 49, was an actor who starred alongside Kevin Costner in 1990’s Dances with Wolves as Smiles a Lot. He continues to deny the charges against him, telling the judge on Monday that his sentence was a “miscarriage of justice.” He will be eligible for parole in 37 years. The 49-year-old was initially arrested and indicted in 2023 for an offense committed in British Columbia in 2018 before being charged in multiple jurisdictions in the U.S. and Canada. Chasing Horse’s victims told the court that they continue to suffer from the trauma caused by his actions, and struggle with their faith after he exploited his role as spiritual leader and medicine man in order to target victims. “There is no way to get back the youth, the childhood loss, my first time, my first kiss, the graduation I never got to have,” Corena Leone-LaCroix, who was 14 when Chasing Horse assaulted her, said. “The life that little girl could have lived has been taken from me forever.”
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In the chaos that unfolded after shots rang out at Saturday’s White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, the 2,600 attendees were never served their full meals. But WHCA President Weijia Jiang has now revealed that those dinners did not go to waste, with staff at the Washington Hilton, where the event was held, donating the untouched meals to a good cause. “The Hilton donated the ~2600 dinners that went unserved at WHCD. They freeze dried the steak and lobster for longer shelf life before giving them to 2 shelters for abused women and children,” Jiang, a White House correspondent for CBS News, wrote on X. “HUGE thank you to the staff that worked through the night under terrible circumstances.” The shooting interrupted the event just after guests were served their appetizers, a spring-appropriate salad of fresh peas and burrata. As Secret Service agents confronted the alleged gunman, 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, at a security checkpoint outside the Washington Hilton’s ballroom, panic began to spread inside. Some attendees, however, appeared less rattled. Senior Hollywood agent Michael Glantz went viral after footage of him sitting at his table eating salad amid the panic began circulating online.
The Waltons star Mariclare Costello has died at age 90. Costello had a wide-ranging career, beginning in the theater before shifting to TV and film projects in the late ‘60s. During the early years of her career, she originated a role in After the Fall on Broadway and performed for President John F. Kennedy in a staging of The Merchant of Venice. She was best known for her roles in television as Rosemary Hunter in the early seasons of the ‘70s drama The Waltons and later for her starring role on The Fitzpatricks. She also appeared in films throughout the 1980s, such as Ordinary People and The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension. Prior to her April 17 death, Costello was known for leading the drama program at St. Paul the Apostle Elementary School in Westwood and for directing productions at Loyola High School and Loyola Marymount University. “Her gift was rare. She knew how to get people out of their own heads, focused on a task rather than on themselves, and in doing so helped them access their own creative voices,” her family wrote in her obituary. She is survived by her daughter, Arin, her granddaughter, Bird, and her stepdaughters, Amy and Doon.
The 31-year-old man accused of storming the White House Correspondents’ Dinner with the goal of assassinating President Donald Trump made his first court appearance in Washington, D.C. on Monday. Prosecutors charged Cole Allen with attempted assassination of the president, transportation of a firearm across state lines to commit a felony, and discharging a gun. If convicted of these counts, the Caltech graduate could face life in prison. Surveillance video from Saturday night shows Allen charging through the security checkpoint at the annual dinner attended by key figures from the Trump administration and prominent journalists. Allen allegedly shot an officer, who was uninjured thanks to a bulletproof vest. Law enforcement then tackled and subdued the suspected attacker. In all, authorities say Allen brought a shotgun, a semi-automatic pistol, and three knives to the Washington Hilton hotel, where the event was taking place. Police found a manifesto detailing his anti-Trump motivations and criticizing the lack of security at the Hilton. In court on Monday, the New York Post reported that Allen spoke loudly and with confidence, telling the judge his name and that he had a master’s degree.
Actor Samuel Monroe Jr. is hooked up to life support and is fighting for his survival after a severe battle with meningitis. “Please pray for Samuel Monroe Jr. my son who is now on life support,” Monroe’s mother Joyce Patton wrote on Facebook. “God don’t make no mistakes but he is gracious and I am humbly asking for his mercy and grace for Sam. I love you son… to the moon and back.” Monroe Jr.’s wife, Shawna Stewart, told Complex that the 52-year-old contracted meningitis while filming in Las Vegas a year and a half ago. According to Stewart, the illness was “repeatedly misdiagnosed,” and the “negligence” meant it went untreated for eight months. By the time doctors “finally identified” what was ailing Monroe as meningitis, it had “already spread not only to his spine but also to his brain.” The actor is best known for his role in the ‘90s thriller Menace II Society. He’s also made appearances in Set It Off, Tales from the Hood, Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice, and The Players Club.
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A climber who plunged off the side of a mountain survived not only a 500-foot fall but also the night spent stranded in freezing conditions that followed. The climber had been out with his brother in mid-April when the incident occurred near Mount Baxter in the Sierra Nevada area of California, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. In a statement posted on Facebook, the California Highway Patrol’s Inland Division Air Operations said the climber “had fallen, and came to rest on a steep ledge, sustaining major injuries.” People reported that the climber had been walking up a steep slope in deep snow, which had then given way beneath him. “They were unable to move up or down the steep terrain and spent the night in freezing conditions,” the division added. “The location of the victim made ground rescue impossible.” It said that a rescuer from Inyo County Search & Rescue was winched down by helicopter to rescue both men. From there, they medivaced to Lone Pine Airport before being rushed to a nearby hospital. “It’s probably the most challenging hoist I’ve had to do,” flight officer paramedic Gustavo Aguirre told the Chronicle.
Twenty-two Sri Lankan monks were arrested on Sunday for attempting to smuggle 242 pounds of cannabis into the country. “Each carried about five kilos of the narcotic concealed within false walls in their luggage,” a Sri Lanka Customs spokesman said in a statement. The group consisted of student monks returning from an all-expenses-paid, four-day holiday in Thailand when authorities apprehended them at Sri Lanka’s main international airport. This seizure marks the largest single detection of Kush—a potent strain of cannabis originating from the Hindu Kush mountain range—at the international airport. The monk who organized the trip was later arrested after being found in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The acting police spokesperson told the BBC that the 23rd monk had informed the others that the “parcels” were a donation and that authorities believe the young monks may not have known exactly what they were carrying in their bags. The students appeared before a magistrate on Sunday and are required to remain in custody for the next week for further questioning by police.