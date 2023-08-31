Man Pulled Over With Giant Live Bull Riding Shotgun
‘VERY WELL BEHAVED’
A man in Nebraska driving around with a live Watusi bull in his passenger seat got pulled over by police after the massive beast apparently freaked out other drivers. “The officers received a call referencing a car driving into town that had a cow in it,” Norfolk Police Capt. Chad Reiman told News Channel Nebraska, noting that the cops thought the animal would be “something small” that “would actually fit inside the vehicle.” Instead, they were met with a giant bull protruding from the car, which had been modified to allow the animal’s legs to fit in the front seat. The rest of the bull, named Howdy Doody, spilled out over the top of the car and the windshield. The driver, identified as Lee Meyer, was issued a warning by police, who asked him “to take the animal back home and leave the city,” Reiman said. Howdy Doody is apparently well-known locally: One commenter on the report noted that “Lee and that bull have been friends for years. He is in the Neligh parade every year with him riding shotgun, and Howdy is a very well behaved bull.”