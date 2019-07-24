CHEAT SHEET
TRIGGERED
Man Pulls Fully Loaded Uzi Submachine Out of Massachusetts Pond With a Magnet
A man in Massachusetts who was reportedly experimenting with a magnet and a rope at a local pond to see what he could uncover pulled up a fully-loaded Uzi submachine gun and several other loaded weapons. The unnamed man was fishing at Pillings Pond in Lynnfield over the weekend when he made the discovery, local newspaper The Daily Item reports. After finding the Uzi, the man called the police, who then took the weapons for further analysis. Among the other weaponry found was a .40 caliber Glock handgun, a Colt Cobra revolver, and two unknown revolvers, one of which is a semi-automatic handgun. The Uzi is known for being used by police, special forces, and sometimes criminals. The man had reportedly gotten the idea to use a magnet over the water after watching a documentary about European fishermen finding World War II artifacts in such a manner.