Man Says Thief Stole U-Haul Carrying His Mother’s and Grandmother’s Ashes

Jared D’amato had little left of his mom, who died over a year ago—photographs, memories, and her ashes. Now, D’amato has even less, as the U-Haul truck he was driving during his cross-country move was stolen from the parking lot of a Kansas motel, and with it the ashes of his mother and grandmother. The theft, which police say they are investigating, occurred in the early hours of Saturday at a Best Western. Along with the remains, the truck was carrying the rest of his belongings. “You can take anything, my tools, anything of value, but please for the love of God can you please leave my mother’s ashes, my grandmother’s ashes, my photos?” D’amato begged. “It’s all I have left of her.”