Man Sentenced for Burying Ex Alive After She Rejected Him
UNIMAGINABLE
A man who abducted his ex-girlfriend and buried her alive in Australia was sentenced to almost 23 years in prison on Tuesday. Tarikjot Singh had pleaded guilty to murdering Jasmeen Kaur, a 21-year-old nursing student. Singh took Kaur from her workplace in Adelaide in March 2021, bound her with cable ties and tape, and buried her alive at Death Rock in the mountainous Flinders Ranges in South Australia. Handing down a non-parole period sentence of 22 years and 10 months, Justice Adam Kimber said the murder was “callous in the extreme.” “I cannot describe the terror Ms. Kaur must have been experiencing when she realized you were burying her alive.” Kimber also said to Singh: “You killed Ms. Kaur in order to punish her for not wanting to be in a relationship with you and for going to the police.” After their relationship ended in early 2021, Kaur had contacted authorities about Singh’s behavior and he was cautioned by police for stalking less than a month before the murder.