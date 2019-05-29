1. PUBLIC PROTEST?
Man Sets Himself on Fire in Front of White House: Secret Service
A man set himself on fire outside the White House Wednesday afternoon, according to the Secret Service. The man was rushed to a hospital for treatment, the Secret Service announced on Twitter. The incident occurred on the White House Ellipse at about 12:20 p.m. near 15th Street NW and Constitution Avenue NW. A spokesman for the D.C. fire department confirmed that a burn victim was transported, but was unable to provide the man’s condition.