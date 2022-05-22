CHEAT SHEET
Man Shot and Killed on New York City Subway
A 48-year-old man was shot and killed on a northbound Q train in Lower Manhattan late Sunday morning, the NYPD said. The fatal shooting comes less than six weeks after a gunman shot 10 people on an R train in Brooklyn in what officials named a terror attack. Around 11:40 am on Sunday morning, the assailant shot the unnamed victim in the chest as the train entered the Canal Street Station. The Fire Department said that two people were taken to Bellevue Hospital but has thus far provided no further details on their conditions. The gunman ran to street level after the shooting and had not yet been caught, police said around one hour after the incident.