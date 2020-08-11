Man Shot by Secret Service During Trump Briefing Wouldn’t Have Been Armed: Sister
The man shot by Secret Service agents outside the White House on Monday, prompting President Trump to be whisked out of his coronavirus briefing, was identified by The Washington Post as Myron Berryman, a 51-year-old boxer who his sister described as a physically imposing 6-foot-3 man but someone who “wouldn’t hurt anyone” and “would not have a weapon for sure.” Thomas Sullivan, chief of the Uniformed Division of the Secret Service, said the man ran at an officer while pulling an object from his clothing, prompting the officer to shoot him in the stomach. Law enforcement officials told the Post that Berryman shouted, “I’m going to kill you. I’m going to shoot you.” But two sources said that no weapon was recovered from the scene. Berryman was in hospital Tuesday in a critical but stable condition.