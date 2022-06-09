Man Shot Dead After ‘Aggressively’ Trying to Enter School, Officials Say
TOO CLOSE FOR COMFORT
A man who had attempted to enter an Alabama elementary school was fatally shot by an officer on Thursday, AL.com reports. A school resource officer found the man, who has not yet been named, attempting to open multiple school doors “aggressively” at Walnut Park Elementary School in Gadsden, Alabama, according to Gadsden City School Superintendent Tony Reddick. About 34 children were in the school for a summer literacy camp, Reddick said. The principal initiated a school lockdown when she became aware of an altercation between the officer and the potential intruder, Reddick told CBS 42. That fight began after the school resource officer called for backup and another officer had arrived at the scene. The potential intruder was killed, and one officer had mild injuries from the fight. All school officials followed proper emergency protocols, and the kids were safely transported to and picked up at a nearby local high school, Reddick said. “We’re just so thankful that none of this involved the children,” Reddick said. He also said he planned to look into getting more officers in the district’s schools. It’s unclear what the man was doing at the school.