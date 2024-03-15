Man Shot in Head With His Own Gun After Fight on NYC Subway
‘AGGRESSIVE’
A man was shot in the head with his own gun amid an altercation in the New York City subway at rush hour on Thursday, police said, sending panicked passengers fleeing for their lives. The violence erupted after a 32-year-old man getting onto a train just before 5 p.m. was “immediately targeted” by a 36-year-old man aboard, witnesses told the New York Daily News. The older man pulled out a gun and brandished it, police said, only for the younger man to wrest it away from him and fire multiple shots. Witnesses identified the 36-year-old as “aggressive and provocative,” according to Michael Kemper, the New York Police Department’s chief of transit. The shooting occurred at a subway stop where the department has an office, with officers on the platform “within seconds” to render aid and detain the suspect, Kemper said. The 36-year-old was hospitalized and was in critical condition as of Thursday evening. Footage from the scene shared on X by an ABC News employee who happened to be aboard the train when the fight broke out shows terrified riders crouched and begging for the subway doors to be closed.