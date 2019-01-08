CHEAT SHEET
JUSTICE
Man Shown Beating DeAndre Harris at Charlottesville Sentenced to Four Years in Prison
An Ohio man was sentenced to just under four years in prison for the beating of a black man during the white-nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017. Daniel Borden was one of four men charged in the beating of DeAndre Harris, who suffered a broken arm and a concussion when he was surrounded in a parking garage near the Unite the Right rally and beaten with pipes and planks. Footage of the attack went viral in the days following the rally. During his sentencing hearing Monday, Borden insisted he isn’t a bigot, said that regrets the assault, and apologized to Harris. “As with all prosecutions surrounding the Aug. 12, 2017, attack of DeAndre Harris, this office is hopeful that today's outcome brings some measure of solace and closure to him and the community at large,” said Commonwealth Attorney Joseph Platania. Borden was sentenced to 20 years, but most of that sentence was suspended and his active sentence amounts to three years and 10 months. The Unite the Right rally was organized by white nationalists to protest the planned removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.