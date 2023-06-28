Man Stabs Himself to Death at Crowded London Tube Station
SHOCKING
A man fatally stabbed himself in front of horrified commuters at a crowded London Tube station on Wednesday morning, according to local reports. The British Transport Police confirmed in a statement that a man “sustained serious, self-inflicted injuries” at the Sloane Square station in west London. Paramedics jumped into action to help the unnamed man but “despite their best efforts the man has been pronounced dead at the scene,” police said. No further details were immediately available on the man’s identity. The grisly scene sent passengers fleeing in a panic from the Tube station, which has now been temporarily shut down. “People have been running out in a panic of Sloane Square station. A lady has screamed 'RUN! RUN! RUN!’” one eyewitness said of the incident, according to LBC News.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.