Video Shows Man Stab Nephew Over and Over as Passersby Ignore Murder in India

Read it at Times of India
Surveillance video captured a particularly brutal murder in India: a man stabbing a youth over and over again, in broad daylight, as passersby strolled on. The Times of India reports the alleged killer was the victim’s uncle and that the slaying in the city of Lucknow stemmed from a personal dispute. The disturbing footage shows two men holding the unidentified victim as the assailant repeatedly stabs him. After the attackers walked off, the victim tried to get up—and the killer returned to plunge the knife into him again.