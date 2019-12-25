Man Stabs Wife to Death in Front of Kids on Christmas Morning

Read it at WPVI
A Philadelphia man stabbed his wife on Christmas morning, chased her out of the house, and then stabbed her again, according to police—all while children watched in horror. The 35-year-old woman was later pronounced dead. The 33-year-old man, who was standing over her body, was taken into custody, WPVI-TV reports. Six children were inside the house; one, a teenager, had stab wounds in the thigh. According to WPVI, “one of the children took the knife used in the killing, a butcher knife with a 10-inch blade, into the house in order to keep the suspect from stabbing anyone else. It was found in a second floor bedroom.”