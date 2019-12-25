CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Man Stabs Wife to Death in Front of Kids on Christmas Morning

    HORROR

    REUTERS

    A Philadelphia man stabbed his wife on Christmas morning, chased her out of the house, and then stabbed her again, according to police—all while children watched in horror. The 35-year-old woman was later pronounced dead. The 33-year-old man, who was standing over her body, was taken into custody, WPVI-TV reports. Six children were inside the house; one, a teenager, had stab wounds in the thigh. According to WPVI, “one of the children took the knife used in the killing, a butcher knife with a 10-inch blade, into the house in order to keep the suspect from stabbing anyone else. It was found in a second floor bedroom.” 

    Read it at WPVI