Man Stopped Florida Woman’s Sex Assault, Drove Her Away, Then Attacked Her Himself: Cops
SO SHOCKING
A Florida woman who thought she was being rescued during a sexual assault was instead driven away to a second location and assaulted again, a distressing arrest report from Key West police alleges. According to the Miami Herald, police have arrested two men identified as Kerry Calvin Gasag, 37, and Jorge Calderon Nunez, 30. The two incidents are alleged to have taken place in the early hours of Sept. 10. Police say Nunez was sexually assaulting the woman on a street when Gasag—an Uber driver—interrupted that attack and drove her to the town’s Southernmost Point marker, where he allegedly assaulted the woman for a second time that night. Police say they have footage from a tourist webcam that shows the woman “clearly trying to pull away” from Gasag, but he reportedly claimed to police that he believed she had consented to having sex. Lawyers from Gasag and Nunez didn’t comment on the article. Both men are in custody while awaiting trial.